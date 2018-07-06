Image copyright Derbyshire Police Image caption PD Axle was injured while assisting an armed response unit in Riddings

A man will appear in court accused of stabbing a police dog and threatening to kill armed officers.

Matthew Stretch, of Plantation Road, Keyworth, was arrested on High Street in Riddings, Derbyshire, on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old has been charged with two counts of making threats to kill police officers and two counts of criminal damage, one of which relates to PD Axle of Derbyshire Police.

He is set to appear at Chesterfield Magistrates' Court on Friday.

Mr Stretch has also been charged with assault, threatening with a blade and breaching a restraining order.

Injuries to police dogs are currently treated as criminal damage.

A proposal for a new law to give greater protection to police animals was blocked earlier this month after an objection by Conservative MP Christopher Chope.

