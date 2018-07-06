Image copyright PA Image caption Sofija Kaczan, 100, was a well-loved member of the community

Friends and well-wishers have gathered for the funeral of a 100-year-old woman whose neck was broken when her handbag was snatched.

Sofija Kaczan died in hospital over a week after being attacked in the Normanton area of Derby on 28 May.

The service is being held at Maksymilian Kolbe Church, on Gordon Road - the church Ms Kaczan was walking to at the time of the bag snatch.

Arthur Waszkiewicz, from west London, has denied manslaughter and robbery.

Image caption The service is being held at Ms Kaczan's local church Maksymilian Kolbe Church

Ms Kaczan, who was born in Poland, came to the UK after escaping a Nazi prison camp during World War Two.

Although she has no remaining family, her death has left a big impression on her friends and the local community.

The service will be spoken mostly in Polish with an English-translated leaflet.

Image caption Ms Kaczan's death has left a big impression on her friends and the local community

Image caption Friend Anna Zimand said she wanted mourners to remember Ms Kaczan's "courage"

Her friend Anna Zimand, who will read an eulogy in English about Ms Kaczan's life, said the community was "still finding it difficult to come to terms" with her death.

"It's very difficult to imagine she is no longer here," she told the BBC.

"We're tired, upset. If it wasn't for the violent nature of her death, she could have quite happily gone on.

"This will be a hard day, but it'll help us all."

She added: "I want people to remember her courage and commitment. She will be here in spirit and in our memories."

Mr Waszkiewicz, 39, of Hilary Road, Shepherds Bush, will stand trial on 3 December at Derby Crown Court.

