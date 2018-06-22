Image copyright derbyshire police Image caption The CPS said Amin exploited the girls' "vulnerability for his own ends"

A shopkeeper who admitted a string of sexual offences involving girls as young as 13 has been jailed for 12 years.

Dilan Amin, 28, of Pear Tree Road in Normanton, Derby, had pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual activity with a child and two counts of sexual assault.

The four offences took place between 2012 and 2016, Derby Crown Court heard.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said Amin "preyed on young girls" who visited his shop.

Rebecca Edwards from the CPS said he exploited their "vulnerability for his own ends, manipulating them to do what he wanted".

She added: "Today's sentence reflects the seriousness of his offending and the impact he had on his victims."

Image copyright Google Image caption Dilan Amin worked at the Famous Shop in Pear Tree Road, Derby

Judge Jonathan Bennett told Amin that he was a "sexual predator".

"The shop was your modus operandi, and was central to your operation," he said.

"You groomed them and offered them drugs and alcohol, before using them as objects to be discarded at your whim.

"I take the view that you are a dangerous offender and that a determinate sentence would not be sufficient to protect the public."

Seven victims

Det Insp Andy Jones said: "The investigation and subsequent proceedings has been a difficult time for the girls involved and I would like to praise their bravery throughout."

The force said Amin was arrested in January 2017 following reports of child sexual exploitation (CSE) against seven victims, aged between 12 and 17.

The charges also included an unrelated robbery.

Amin's 12-year sentence will be followed by a four-year extended licence period for the protection of the public.

He ran the Famous Shop on Pear Tree Road.