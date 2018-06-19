Image copyright S. Anselm’s School Image caption Photograph of the pudding at about 50,000ft above earth

A Bakewell pudding which was launched to the edges of space, with tracking devices attached, has gone missing.

Pupils at S. Anselm's Preparatory School, in Derbyshire sent the dessert, which was attached to a high altitude balloon, flying on Monday to raise money for charity.

Tracking devices showed it had reached altitude of 16,000m (52,500ft) and was over Saxilby, near Lincoln, but the devices have since stopped working.

The school still hoped to find it.

Image copyright S. Anselm’s School Image caption The Bakewell pudding before take off

It was expected to reach heights of about 35,000m (114,000ft).

Sweet little mystery

Liz Scott, director of studies, said: "Last year, we launched a high-altitude balloon in preparation for this experiment and it was found by a couple on a beach near Skegness, who used the contact details on the balloon to let us know where it ended up.

"We're hoping the same thing will happen again and we'll find out where the pudding ends up."

Image copyright S. Anselm’s School Image caption The trackers on the balloon records its position, along with temperatures and photographs

She said the pupils have raised about £1,600 for the Guide Dogs for the Blind charity as part of the experiment by asking local firms to sponsor them.

The trackers on the altitude balloon records its position, along with temperatures and photographs.

Image copyright S. Anselm’s School Image caption The sweet treat was launched into the sky on Monday

