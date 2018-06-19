Image copyright Derbyshire Police Image caption Ricky Chadwick admitted causing death by dangerous driving at Derby Crown Court

A 26-year-old man who killed a man when he crashed his car into a wall has been jailed for six years.

Jacob Morton, 27, from Derby, died in the crash the A6 London Road in Alvaston, on 21 August.

He was a passenger in a Vauxhall Corsa which it hit a wall after being followed by police.

Driver Ricky Chadwick, of Welshpool Road, Chaddesden, admitted causing death by dangerous driving at Derby Crown Court on Monday.

At the time of the crash, Derbyshire Police said the car had "collided with a central reservation and lamp-post".

It also resulted in the garden wall of a house being destroyed.

Image caption The crash resulted in the garden wall of a house being destroyed

