Image copyright Adrian Fewings Image caption Adrian Fewings has been appointed an MBE for services to business and the community.

A businessman who was once forced to lived in a barn has been awarded an MBE.

Adrian Fewings, from Buxton in Derbyshire, became homeless after losing both his parents when he was still a teenager.

But with the help of a friend he has now built an international aggregates firm with strong community links.

Mr Fewings said he was "so proud" to be appointed an MBE for services to business and the community.

'Tougher, more savvy'

Mr Fewings, 60, said the death of his parents just two years apart was devastating both emotionally and practically.

He said: "We lived in a tied cottage so I had to go. I sold the furniture to get a flat but that was then condemned, so I had nowhere to go.

"I lived in a barn for three weeks before a friend, who knew about aggregates, started the business in a shed."

Derbyshire Aggregates is now a multi-million pound company, employing over 50 people across five sites, with a turnover of almost £20m.

"Being as low as you can go and coming back makes you tougher, more savvy.

"You are determined you are not going to go back to that place."

His company aims for a reputation for environmental sustainability and looking after its workforce.

Mr Fewings said: "They make the company what it is and while I am so proud to get this honour, it is not just for me but everyone at the firm".