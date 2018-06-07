Image copyright PA Image caption Zofija Kaczan, 100, was a well-loved member of the community

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a 100-year-old woman who died after her neck was broken when her bag was stolen.

Zofija Kaczan was approached from behind and pushed to the ground in the Normanton area of Derby at about 08:45 BST on 28 May.

She died on Wednesday after suffering multiple injuries in the attack.

A 39-year-old man who was first held on suspicion of robbing Mrs Kaczan has now been arrested over her death.

Image copyright Derbyshire Police Image caption Police want to hear from anyone who may have information about the driver of this Seat Leon

Following the robbery, Mrs Kaczan's green handbag was found dumped a few hundred yards away at the junction of Moore Street and Normanton Road.

A beige Seat Leon was seen in the area at the time of the attack and found abandoned two days later in a car park in Jackson Street, Stockbrook.

Police want to hear from anyone who may have information about the driver of the vehicle, or if they have CCTV or dash cam footage that shows the vehicle with registration plate SL02 KVZ.

Det Ch Insp Darren De'ath, from Derbyshire Police, described what happened to Mrs Kaczan as "absolutely horrific" and "disgusting".

