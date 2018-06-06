Image copyright Derbyshire Police Image caption Police want to hear from anyone who may have information about the driver of this Seat Leon

A 100-year-old woman has died after suffering multiple injuries including a broken neck when her bag was stolen.

Zofija Kaczan was approached from behind and pushed to the ground in the Normanton area of Derby at about 08:45 BST on Monday 28 May.

Derbyshire Police previously thought her injuries were not life threatening and she was recovering.

A 39-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of robbery before she died and was released on Tuesday.

Det Ch Insp Darren De'ath, who is leading the investigation, said: "This crime is absolutely horrific.

"Mrs Kaczan was a well-loved member of the community and that she was targeted in this way is disgusting.

"There are people in Derby who know the person responsible for this crime and I would urge them to come forward with any information that can help bring those responsible to justice.

Det Ch Insp De'ath added: "We have a number of leads that we are pursuing and a post-mortem will take place to determine a cause of death."

Image copyright Google Image caption Zofija Kaczan was robbed near St Chad's Road and Empress Road, in Normanton, at about 8:45 BST on Monday 28 May

Image caption Monika Zareba and Maria Wojtczak said they cannot believe what happened to their 100-year-old friend

Mrs Kaczan died in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

She had been on her way to a Polish church just over a week before when she was attacked.

Her friends Monika Zareba and Maria Wojtczak said before she died: "You didn't think something like this could happen to old people.

"It shouldn't happen. We can't believe it... shocked."

Image copyright Derbyshire Police Image caption The stolen handbag was found a few hundred yards away from the attack

Police had appealed for witnesses because Mrs Kaczan was not able to give a description of the person or people responsible.

Her green handbag was found dumped a few hundred yards away at the junction of Moore Street and Normanton Road.

A beige Seat Leon was seen in the area at the time of the attack and found abandoned two days later in a car park in Jackson Street, Stockbrook.

Police want to hear from anyone who may have information about the driver of the vehicle, or if they have CCTV or dash cam footage that shows the vehicle with registration plate SL02 KVZ.

