A man who was arrested after a 100-year-old woman suffered a broken neck when her handbag was stolen has been released under investigation.

The victim was attacked from behind and pushed to the floor near St Chad's Road and Empress Road, in Normanton, Derby, at about 8:45 BST on Monday 28 May.

The woman, who also suffered bruising to her face, is recovering from her injuries.

The 39-year-old man had been held on suspicion of robbery.

A beige Seat Leon was seen in the area at the time of the attack and officers want to speak to anyone who saw it.

Image copyright Derbyshire Police Image caption The stolen handbag was found a few hundred yards away from the attack

The car, with the registration plate SL02 KVZ, was found abandoned on Wednesday, 30 May, in a car park in Jackson Street, Stockbrook.

The woman, who has not been named, was on the her way to a Polish church when she was attacked from behind.

Her green handbag was found dumped a few hundred yards away at the junction of Moore Street and Normanton Road.

