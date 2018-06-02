Image copyright Derbyshire Police Image caption Police said the beige Seat Leon spotted at the time of the attack was abandoned nearby

The driver of an abandoned car is being sought by police officers investigating a robbery that left a 100-year-old woman with a broken neck.

The victim was pushed to the floor near St Chad's Road and Empress Road, in Normanton, Derby, on Monday morning.

The beige Seat Leon, registration plate SL02 KVZ, was seen in the area at the time of the attack and found left in a nearby car park two days later.

Police said the woman was "recovering well considering her ordeal".

Image copyright Derbyshire Police Image caption The stolen handbag was found a few hundred yards away from the attack

Derbyshire Police said the Seat was in the Pear Tree area in the days running up to the attack and then abandoned in Jackson Street car park on Wednesday.

Supt Tracy Harrison said: "We know that there will be people out there who have seen this car - and may even know the man driving it.

"We believe he is a key person in helping our inquiries into this despicable crime and we need your help to identify him."

Image caption Monika Zareba and Maria Wojtczak said they cannot believe what happened to their 100-year-old friend

The woman, who has not been named, was on the her way to a Polish church when she was attacked from behind.

She also suffered a fractured cheekbone and facial bruising. Her green handbag was found dumped a few hundred yards away.

The victim's friends Monika Zareba and Maria Wojtczak said they are "shocked and scared".

"It shouldn't happen. We can't believe it... shocked," they said.

Police has urged anyone with information about the driver, has CCTV or dashcam footage of the vehicle, to contact them.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.