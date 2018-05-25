Image caption The woman was allegedly attacked walking down a street after getting off a night bus

A man has denied raping and attempting to murder a woman who was attacked after getting off a night bus.

The attack happened in Queens Avenue, Ilkeston, Derbyshire, in the early hours of 26 November.

Anthony Dealey, of Erewash Square, Ilkeston, was arrested and charged in April. The 42-year-old has also denied robbery and sexual assault.

He will stand trial at Derby Crown Court in the week commencing Monday 17 September.

