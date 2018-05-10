Image copyright Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service Image caption Five members of the Peak District Moorland Group and 30 firefighters fought the blaze

A wild fire that scorched a moorland area the size of six football pitches is believed to have been started deliberately, the fire service said.

It started on Sunday in the Goyt Valley, Derbyshire, about 18:00 BST and destroyed dozens of birds nests.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said accidental wild fires also occur and has asked people to take extra care during or after hot weather.

Derbyshire Police said it is aware of the fire, but is not investigating.

Five members of the Peak District Moorland Group and 30 firefighters fought the blaze near Derbyshire Bridge.

Image copyright Richard Bailey Image caption The fire stated at 18:00 BST and was put out by 22:00

Fire crews came from Buxton, Whaley Bridge, New Mills and Glossop, as well as Staffordshire and Cheshire to tackle the fire.

Gamekeeper Richard Bailey said curlew, grouse, pipit, short-eared owl, duck, Canadian goose and mallard nests had been lost in the fire.

Curlews are on the red data list for the British Isles, meaning they were birds of the highest conservation concern.

Steve Wells, fire service group manager, said the fire had caused "untold damage to the local ecosystem" and offered advice on preventing accidental wild fires.

Image copyright Richard Bailey Image caption One of the nests destroyed in the fire was of a Canadian goose