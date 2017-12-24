Image copyright Lauren Powell Image caption Lauren Powell and Tom Bentley's son was stillborn in September

A woman whose baby's ashes were stolen when her house was burgled said she was "relieved" after they were found and returned to her.

A labelled box containing the ashes, as well as jewellery and cash, was taken on Friday.

Following an appeal on Facebook and media coverage the box was found behind a car in a Derby street and the ashes were scattered nearby.

A funeral director collected them and returned them to the couple.

Baby Thomas was stillborn in September.

'Weight lifted'

Ms Powell said she did not sleep after the ashes were taken because she was upset.

"I can't believe it. I can't describe the feeling. I am just relieved. A weight has been lifted.

"I am shocked because I did not think they would be found. I am just happy it is all over," she said.

She said the woman who found the ashes contacted a funeral director friend.

"They then messaged Ms Powell on Facebook and returned them.

"It is lucky [the appeal] has been shared so many times," said Ms Powell.

The 28-year-old thanked everyone who shared the appeal and helped return the ashes.

Derbyshire Constabulary is investigating the burglary in Brackens Lane, Alvaston, Derby.

PC Daniel Goodman said: "We are determined to bring whoever was responsible for breaking into the house to justice and would ask anyone with information to come forward."