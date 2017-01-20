Image copyright Jackie Cox Image caption Max (pictured with father Nick) has complex health needs and his parents say the strike action is causing disruption to his education

A pay dispute between teaching assistants and Derby council is having a negative effect on children in the city's special schools, say parents.

Strike action has been taken over new TA contracts, which could see them lose about £6,000 a year, says Unison.

Some parents claim city council leader Ranjit Banwait told head teachers the protests were having "little impact on children and families".

The council said Mr Banwait "strongly denied" making any such statement.

Parents of children with special needs said their lives were being turned upside down by the action.

The long-running row has led to strikes across schools in Derby in October, December and January, with more being planned next week.

Special needs schools are particularly vulnerable to disruption because of a lack of specialist staff, which volunteers cannot easily replace, according to families.

It has forced some special schools to close early, meaning parents have often had to pick up children - some with complex needs - in the middle of the working day.

Image copyright Jackie Cox Image caption Jackie Cox said her son Max is having a tough time coping with the school disruption

Gemma Walker, whose son has autism, said the disruption has caused "challenging behaviour" in some of the children.

"[The children] don't know whether they are coming or going," said Mrs Walker, whose son attends St Andrew's school.

Jackie Cox is one of the parents who alleged Mr Banwait said in memo to head teachers that the disruption was having little effect. She has a 10-year-old son who is a pupil at Ivy House special school in Littleover.

She said there were difficulties facing parents of children with "severe medical complex needs" during industrial action, and it had an impact on their education and family life.

However, Simon Maingay, whose son is at Portway Junior School, in Allestree, said: "[Teaching assistants] need to be grateful they've got a job.

Image caption A number of strikes took place in Derby in October and December over the school pay dispute

"They're brilliant guys, they do a great job, but the council aren't going to budge on this."

Unison spokesman Oliver Coppard said staff at special needs schools were "amongst the hardest hit because of the council's decision not to recognise their extra qualifications and responsibilities".

"No staff ever want to strike," he said.

City council spokesman Janie Berry said: "We are working with all of our head teachers to ensure that they are making use of all the resources they have to minimise disruption."