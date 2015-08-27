Image copyright Kayleigh Appleby Image caption Angus suffered serious burns to his nose and legs

A foal has died after it was doused with inflammable liquid and set on fire in a field in Derbyshire.

The young horse, which had been named Angus, was attacked in Pinxton while his six-year-old owner Logan Appleby was on holiday with his family.

Kayleigh Appleby, Logan's mother, who called the attack "inhuman", said she was at the animal's side when it died on Thursday morning.

Police are treating it as arson and have appealed for information.

The family only adopted Angus a few weeks ago, after he was rescued from neglect.

Image copyright Kayleigh Appleby Image caption Angus was adopted by the family after being rescued from neglect

A neighbour was looking after the foal while the family were in Skegness for a few days.

Police said the attack happened near Alexander Terrace sometime between the evening of Monday 17 August and the morning of Wednesday 19 August.

Mrs Appleby told the BBC her son "cried his eyes out" when he came home and saw Angus's condition.

She said: "It has shocked everybody... It really is inhuman. We can't get over it."

Mrs Appleby had considered having Angus euthanized due to his weakened state but hoped he would recover due to him eating well.

She said: "I want to thank everyone who has given us moral support and offered money to help with Angus's vet bills.

"We didn't accept the money but really appreciate how much people have taken Angus to their hearts."

Police have appealed for anyone with information about the attack to come forward.