A landmark Derbyshire building is to be demolished over safety concerns.

Haddon Hall Hotel, in London Road Buxton, is a four-storey structure dating from the late 19th Century. It has been empty for several years.

Officials said it had deteriorated rapidly after a fire in February 2010 and part of the roof line had become unstable in recent high winds.

The owners have told High Peak Borough Council that an eight-week demolition programme will begin on 28 March.

The council said it had brought in the fire and rescue service's hydraulic platform to make parts of the structure safe in early March after the owners said they did not have the equipment.

Work to clear the site will start at the back and work towards London Road, which may need to be temporarily closed.