Axed south Cumbria bus routes to be restored
Axed bus routes in south Cumbria are set to be restored, with other services seeing an increase in frequency after councillors agreed on which routes most merited financial support.
Westmorland and Furness councillors met earlier to vote on the measures after receiving £591,000 from the Department for Transport.
The Grange to Cartmel Circular 532 is among services set to be brought back.
The authority said buses played a "vital role" in communities.
Subject to confirmation after going out to tender, the 532 will run three days per week.
A service between Sedbergh and Kendal is also set to be reintroduced, with a Monday-Friday timetable.
'Use it or lose it'
The existing Barrow to Windermere 6 service will benefit from extra buses at peak working hours, in the evenings and on Sundays, the council said
X4 and X5 buses, between Keswick and Penrith, will run every 30 minutes, as well as having an evening service from Thursday to Sunday, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Councillor Neil Hughes, cabinet member for transport and environmental services, said: "Buses play a vital role in our communities and are hugely important if we are to meet our net zero ambitions.
"An efficient public transport system enables our residents and visitors to access education, employment, services, visitor attractions and events, shopping, health, social and leisure opportunities."
Cabinet member for highways and assets, Councillor Peter Thornton, urged people to use the services.
"If the public want buses, they have to use them. It is a clear message: use it or lose it."
"We are providing this funding on a temporary basis, but if the public don't actually get on these buses they will cease at the end of this time," warned Mr Thornton.
