Brough Hill horse-fair could lose site to road-widening scheme
- Published
Gypsies and travellers say they will "not go quietly" amid fears a proposed widening of the A66 will cut through the site of an historic horse-fair.
National Highways wants to expand the A-road to four lanes and has earmarked land at Brough Hill, the site of a gathering which dates back to 1330.
The community has described the land as "sacred" and "extremely important".
The Department for Transport said a decision on the plan to widen the carriageway was due on 7 November.
Spokesman for the traveller community, Billy Welch, said: "When we are here, we are with our ancestors.
"It's part of our faith, part of our beliefs, that we sit around the campfires and it gives us a sense of place and belonging.
"It's extremely important to us."
The community said National Highways had not considered the cultural significance of the ancient fair and they would hold a rally in support of it in Brough on Sunday.
They fear this year's event could be their last.
National Highways (NH) has offered the Gypsy community a replacement site in a nearby field but the alternative venue has been described as "wholly unacceptable".
"We're going to be sandwiched between a massive industrial farm complex and a four-lane motorway," said Mr Welch.
"It isn't physically possible to hold a horse-fair in an area like that - it's not fit for pigs - but according to National Highways, it's good enough for Gypsies.
"Well, we're not going to stand for it."
NH has applied for an order required for the work to go ahead and is awaiting a decision by the Secretary of State for Transport.
A spokesperson for the DfT said: "It would not be appropriate for us to comment further on a live application."
