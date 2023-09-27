Carlisle man James Wade jailed for 18 years for child rape
A man has been sentenced to 18 years in jail after admitting raping children.
James Wade, 56, from Carlisle, must also serve an extended licence period of three years. He must sign the sex offenders' register and abide by a sexual-harm-prevention order for life.
Wade had pleaded guilty to eight child sex offences, including rape and indecent assault.
After the sentencing at Carlisle Crown Court, Cumbria Police praised his victims for their courage.
Det Con Ashleigh Hunter said: "I would like to commend the victims in this case for coming forward and the courage they have shown in reporting what happened to them.
"We continue to urge anyone who has been victim of a sexual offence to contact the police so that our officers can investigate."
