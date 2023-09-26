Solar farm plans lodged in south Cumbria
- Published
Initial plans have been submitted for a solar farm in Cumbria which developers say could provide electricity for 12,750 homes.
The scheme, in Gleaston, between Barrow and Ulverston, would cover 104 hectares (0.4 square miles) of agricultural land.
A 40-year lifespan is envisaged for the development.
Novus Renewable Services has lodged a "screening request" with Westmorland and Furness Council.
If the screening process by the local authority identifies significant environmental effects, an impact assessment would then be needed.
The proposed farm, on land to the south of Riddings Lane, would provide the equivalent level of electricity to power 24% of all properties in the South Lakeland area, according to Novus Renewable Services.
A letter submitted on behalf of the firm said there was an "urgent requirement for the development of renewable energy to meet the [government's] net zero targets and ensure the security of the UK energy supply".
The land is currently marked as grade three agricultural land which means it is of "moderate quality", according to Natural England's regional maps.
The farm would take six months to build, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.