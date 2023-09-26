Cumbria A66 crash: Woman in court over couple's deaths
- Published
A woman accused of causing the deaths of a husband and wife in a crash on the A66 in Cumbria has appeared in court.
Steven and Christine Goodings died after a collision with another car and a lorry near Warcop on 23 May 2022.
Appearing at Carlisle Magistrates' Court via video link, Ellen Leslie, 55, of Hamlet Road, south London, faced two counts of causing death by dangerous driving.
No pleas were entered and the case was sent to Carlisle Crown Court.
Ms Leslie, who had been driving the Volkswagen T-cross car involved in the crash, was bailed ahead of a hearing scheduled for 24 October.
Mrs Goodings, 61, a passenger in a Volkswagen Golf, was killed at the scene. Her 60-year-old husband died in hospital on 16 June.
The court heard the couple were from Sunderland and had two adult sons.
Three other people were reported to have been injured as a result of the crash.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.