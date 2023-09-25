Tebay Services: Men charged after £1.3m of cocaine found in car
- Published
Two men have been charged after nearly £1.4m worth of cocaine was found in a car at a motorway service station.
Lancashire Police said officers stopped a vehicle at Tebay Services in Cumbria and recovered 17kg (2st 9lb) of suspected cocaine on Thursday evening.
Two men, from Thornton-Cleverleys, were charged with possession of a Class A drug with intent to supply.
The force said the men, aged 30 and 39, appeared at Preston Magistrates' Court on Saturday and remanded in custody.
The M6 was closed on Thursday evening while officers dealt with the incident.
Two women, aged 31 and 35, were also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and have been bailed pending further inquiries.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.