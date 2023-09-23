Cumbria: New policing team launched in bid to cut rural crime
A rural policing team has been introduced in Cumbria to tackle crime in the countryside.
It is being launched during National Rural Crime Week, which runs until Sunday.
The team will be focused on addressing issues in Cumbria, however, it will be supported by the wider constabulary day to day.
There is a dedicated Facebook page, which highlights issues, incidents and advice on safety.
Departments including the neighbourhood policing teams, road policing and other departments have taken part in rural crime training and will be supported in any investigation by the specialised team.
Cumbria Police Chief Constable Rob Carden said: "We know from victims about the devastating impact that rural crime can have on communities cross the area."
Its main priorities are to tackle:
- Burglary of rural business and farm premises
- Theft of farm machinery, agricultural vehicles and plant equipment
- Fuel Theft
- Environmental offences including waste and scrap metal offences
- Wildlife offences
- Equine and livestock offences
Ch Insp Lee Skelton said rural communities had "requested more dedicated officers to deal with rural crimes".
The force is encouraging anyone who has been affected by a crime to call 101 or 999 in an emergency.
