Lake District: Breasthigh Road more accessible after repairs
- Published
A Lake District fell route is now more accessible following £324,000 of repairs.
Work to restore the byway, known as Breasthigh Road, near Tebay, began in May 2022 and reopened just before summer.
The path is just under two miles (3km) long and connects Bretherdale and Borrowdale.
Upgrades included replacing culverts, installing two new bridges and repairing erosion damage.
A grant was secured by the Lake District National Park Authority (LDNPA) from the National Grid's Landscape Enhancement Initiative.
The route, which crosses mainly open fell land, officially reopened in May but authority chief executive Richard Leafe formally updated members on Wednesday.
A report said the money allowed authority rangers, working with a local contractor, to successfully carry out repairs to the track, resurfacing and reinstating drainage.
Mr Leafe said there was also some "additional tree planting on the flanks of Borrowdale Fell".
