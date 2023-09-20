Whitehaven: Man charged after 400 cannabis plants seized

Police were called to the property during the early hours of Tuesday

A man has been charged after a cannabis farm was uncovered in a West Cumbria town.

Some 400 plants were seized when a property in King Street, Whitehaven, was raided during the early hours of Tuesday, Cumbria Police said.

The 34-year-old was charged with being concerned in the production of a controlled class B drug.

He was remanded into custody and was due to appear before Workington Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.

