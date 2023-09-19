Kirkstone Pass crash: Motorcyclist from Belgium named by police
A motorcyclist who died in a crash on a steep and high mountain pass has been named by police.
Renne Jan Leeters, from Belgium, died at the scene after the crash at Kirkstone Pass in Cumbria.
The 59-year-old had been riding a BMW motorbike when it was involved in a crash with a van at about 12:30 BST on Thursday.
Cumbria Police have continued to appeal for information from the public.
The force said the motorbike had "distinctive metal carrying boxes on both sides" and was going south towards Ambleside at the time.
