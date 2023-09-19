Council confirms structural issues under Carlisle road
- Published
A busy road has been partially closed to pedestrians after structural problems were found during a survey.
Cellars and other underground spaces were found to have deteriorated over time on Devonshire Street, Carlisle.
Several businesses remain open, although public access has been limited over safety concerns.
Cumberland Council, which organised the survey, said it was "imperative that support measures are promptly implemented" to keep the area safe.
The local authority, which is due to make changes to the street as part of a wider redevelopment, said a survey revealed the structural issues earlier this week.
The council said it was necessary to restrict pedestrian access while it "works closely" with impacted businesses and building owners to "resolve the matter", although no timeframe has been provided
The council urged the public to respect the temporary restrictions and "not to move these barriers".
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on X, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.