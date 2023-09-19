Patterdale mountain rescuer Chris Lewis inquest opened
An inquest has begun into the death of a mountain rescue volunteer who was badly injured on a call-out.
Chris Lewis had been trying to help two wild campers who had broken coronavirus lockdown restrictions.
Mr Lewis, 62, a member of Patterdale Mountain Rescue Team (MRT) in the Lake District, fell 500ft (150m) in 2021, severely damaging his spine.
After months in intensive care, Mr Lewis returned home but on 2 September he contracted pneumonia and died.
Assistant Cumbria coroner Dr Nicholas Shaw said an inquest was "clearly required".
He said: "The brief circumstance is that, following a serious fall in February 2021, whilst on the hill, Chris has sustained a traumatic spinal injury at level C5 and was quadriplegic, requiring 24-hour care.
"It appears that there's been a medical deterioration in his condition and very sadly he died in the hospital."
Mr Lewis had been called out to Red Screes above the Kirkstone Pass near Ambleside.
One of the two campers reported having chest pains and believed he was suffering from a serious medical condition.
The men, who had travelled from Liverpool and Leicester, were later given £200 fixed penalty fines for breaching Covid lockdown restrictions.
After a lengthy period in intensive care Mr Lewis was transferred to the North West Regional Spinal Injuries Centre in Southport for rehabilitation.
He had since returned home and continued to support mountain rescue teams in the Lakes.
In March he received the Inspiring Eden Award for his bravery and service to the community.
But, on 2 September, he was admitted to Furness General Hospital with a chest infection and pneumonia and died two days later.
Members of the MRT provided a guard of honour at Mr Lewis' funeral on Monday, with ice axes crossed over his coffin as it entered St Peter's Parish Church in Far Sawrey.
A number of other mountain rescue teams and the emergency services were represented.
His inquest is expected to resume and conclude on 29 February 2024.
