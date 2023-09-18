Stack Carlisle granted alcohol licence
A leisure complex made from shipping containers, due to open in 2024, has been granted an alcohol licence.
Plans for the food and drink venue on the site of the former Her Majesty's Theatre on Lowther Street, Carlisle, were approved earlier this year.
Stack Carlisle will feature five bars, 10 street food outlets, a stage for live music and create about 160 jobs.
Chief executive officer Neill Winch said it was "one step closer" to opening.
A Cumberland Council licensing sub-committee meeting had been asked to decide on the plans after some concerns had been raised.
These included fears of a rise in "anti-social behaviour" and a "significant" amount of noise and disturbance from customers, reported the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Despite the concerns, committee chairman Sam Pollen said modified trading hours to 00:00 from Sunday to Thursday and 01:00 on Friday and Saturday would reduce the risk of noise.
The company, which runs a site in Seaburn, Sunderland, praised the decision to allow it to serve alcohol, which is a significant part of its business model.
"We are delighted that we are now one step closer to bringing Stack Carlisle to fruition," said Mr Winch.
"We are excited to show everyone what a huge attraction it will be and how it will complement the existing leisure offering and be a massive boost to the local economy."
It comes after a request to sell alcohol at a similar complex in Whitley Bay, North Tyneside, was approved earlier this year despite similar concerns.
Stack is due to open sites in Bishop Auckland, Durham, Middlesbrough and Newcastle in coming years as part of its expansion.
