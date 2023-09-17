Make a Difference: BBC Radio Cumbria 2023 winners announced
- Published
A woman who has written a book about living with motor neurone disease is among community heroes honoured by the BBC.
Six prizes were handed out at BBC Radio Cumbria's annual Make a Difference Awards.
Judges included England footballer Georgia Stanway, from Barrow, and Cleator Moor marathon man Gary McKee.
The Make a Difference campaign was launched during the coronavirus pandemic to help people find support.
Post-pandemic, the awards recognise local heroes helping people affected by the cost-of-living crisis and other issues.
Chris Rick, editor at BBC Radio Cumbria, said: "It's so inspiring and humbling to meet all the nominees and hear their stories.
"I'm so proud that we can recognise brilliant Cumbrians who really care about their communities, and I'm so happy that we get the chance to treat them, even if it's just for an afternoon."
Chris Burns, controller of local audio commissioning, added: "The Make a Difference Awards are always an amazing experience and I can't think of a better way to celebrate the individuals who have gone above and beyond to help their communities."
This year's winners, announced on Saturday at a ceremony at the Greenhill Hotel at Wigton, were:
Volunteer Award - Nina Bale
Nina is the founder of the Friends of Manna House, helping homeless people in Kendal, and tirelessly promoting its work across south Cumbria.
Receiving her award, Nina spoke about how important it is to listen to people, as hearing their problems can often help them on the road to solving them.
Community Group Award - Penrith Methodist Church Lunch Club
The group and its team of volunteers have been serving lunches to older people in the community for more than 30 years, which also offers a chance to socialise.
Since appearing on BBC Radio Cumbria to talk about the work they do, the group has recruited about half a dozen new volunteers.
Fundraiser Award - Daina Mason
Daina, from Carlisle, has motor neurone disease (MND). She can no longer move her hands or talk, but using a special piece of technology she has written a book about her journey, raising money for MND research.
Daina and the family, including her daughter Helen Tiffen (pictured) have plans for many more fundraising efforts.
Great Neighbour Award - Deb Clode
Deb, from Cummersdale, was nominated for the work she does in her village to help people in need, keep them up to date with what is going on, and being a friend to anyone.
She said she was very surprised and thrilled to win the award.
Green Award - The Rebuild Site CIC
Based in Carlisle, The Rebuild Site take in leftover materials from the building industry, which could end up going to landfill, and sell them to the public at lower costs.
It also runs a tool library, helps community groups, and offers volunteering and work experience opportunities. It is currently looking for a site in west Cumbria where it can set up a second branch.
The Together Award - Phumla Malgas
Originally from South Africa, Phumla has made Whitehaven her home along with her husband.
She has faced challenges since coming to the UK, but she was nominated for challenging people's views of race in west Cumbria and breaking down barriers wherever she goes.
Speaking after accepting her award from BBC Radio Cumbria's Mike Zeller, she thanked the people of Cumbria for taking her to their hearts and giving her a home.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.