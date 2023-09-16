Distington residents evacuated as fire hits industrial yard
A number of people were evacuated from their homes when a fire broke out at an industrial yard in Cumbria.
Emergency services were called to Main Street, Distington, at 23:30 BST on Friday.
Evacuees were sent to the village community centre while others went to friends or relatives, police said.
The A595 and B5306 were closed as crews extinguished the blaze. There were no injuries and all roads have since reopened.
The force added that while the "large-scale fire" was out, the site would be monitored over the next 24 hours.
Ian Seel, area manager at Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service, said the incident had "caused a large level of disruption to those living nearby overnight".
Residents have been allowed to return to their homes although they have been advised to keep windows and doors closed until the smell of burning has passed.
