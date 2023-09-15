West Cumbria Rivers Trust grant to preserve freshwater mussels
Work to save freshwater mussels at risk of extinction has been boosted with a grant of almost £300,000.
The West Cumbria Rivers Trust (WCRT) will use the money from Natural England to reintroduce more than 2,000 mussels into county rivers, including the River Irt in the Wasdale Valley.
Cumbria is the home of 90% of England's freshwater mussels, which can live for up to 130 years.
WCRT said the money would enable it to carry out "critical" work.
Over the last 100 years, there has been a 90% decline in numbers of the invertebrate in the UK.
The mussels are found in rivers that have a bed of coarse sand and fine gravel with water that is clean, cool and fast-flowing.
The trust said habitat intervention, including trying to keep rivers pollutant-free, would also benefit other species including eel, salmon and trout.
Chris West, River Irt project officer, said: "Freshwater mussel populations are critically endangered and under continued pressure.
"Our project involves improvements to habitat and releases of captive bred mussels to boost population numbers, giving them a better chance of long-term survival."
'Iconic but declining'
More than 60 projects across England were awarded a share of £14.5m to help preserve 150 species nationwide, including native white-clawed crayfish and water voles.
"The freshwater mussel is an iconic, but declining, species in Cumbria," a spokesman for Natural England said.
"This project will not only improve the prospects of the mussel, but also enhance protected river habitat through interventions such as floodplain reconnection and woodland planting."
