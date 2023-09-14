Armed robber caught with machete at Tebay Services jailed
A convicted armed robber has been jailed after a machete was found in his car at a motorway services.
Kyle Allison was also found possessing cannabis when police stopped him at Tebay Services on 25 July.
Allison appeared at Carlisle Crown Court earlier where he was jailed for eight months.
The 30-year-old, from Burton-upon-Trent, Staffordshire, was previously convicted for his part in robbing a post office in Derbyshire in 2017.
The court heard how officers approached Allison, who was in a Seat Arona, where they found a "strong" smell of cannabis.
They searched the vehicle where they found a red-handled machete and a kitchen knife and then took him into custody.
When he was taken to Kendal police station, Allison declined to provide a blood test.
Allison, who has 17 previous convictions including threatening a person with a blade, admitted possessing cannabis and an illegal bladed article.
Judge Nicholas Barker described the machete as "alarming", adding "knife crime is a serious problem in society".
"If knives are moved around openly, in public, then they can fall into the wrong hands or be used in unlawful or unintended ways," he added.
