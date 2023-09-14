Westmorland and Furness Council approves 20mph expansion
- Published
A council has approved plans which will allow the implementation of a 20mph speed limit on most urban and residential roads.
The policy, which will apply in towns and villages, was agreed by Westmorland and Furness Council.
It is designed to make roads safer while reducing vehicle pollution and noise.
The council said it had "listened and acted" on concerns from residents, parish councils and schools.
The Highways and Transport Strategic Board heard that, under the policy, many newly-built roads would have the speed limit applied "where possible".
It would cover areas in Furness, South Lakeland and Eden which have since received dedicated "locality boards" to decide on the limits, reported the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Peter Thornton, the council's cabinet member for highways and assets, said it had received "lots of requests" from the community to tackle speeding motorists, which was often "the single biggest problem".
"Looking at ways to implement more 20mph limits was one of our key priorities and the policy we've approved today is the result of us listening to and acting on those community concerns.
"It can also help reduce vehicle pollution and noise, enhance the environment for walking and cycling and support communities having a sense of place."
Cross-party councillors have since welcomed the introduction of the new policy, which they believe will make their local areas more safe.
Labour's Jackie Drake, who represents Ulverston, said: "People will feel safer which will have a positive effect on mental health and wellbeing.
"For Ulverston a 20mph speed limit would reduce the risk of accidents, making the town safer for people, particularly children and the elderly."
The scheme will be funded from the council's locality board budgets.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on X, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.