Raac: Carlisle Sands Centre cancels events but leisure services unaffected
More shows at a Cumbrian leisure venue have been cancelled for the rest of the month over concerns about potentially dangerous concrete.
The events space at Carlisle's Sands Centre has been shut following the government's change in guidance over the use of Raac (reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete).
Shows affected include a George Michael tribute act and Shrek the Musical.
Cumberland Council said the pool and gym were unaffected and remained open.
However, it said Raac was present in the auditorium of the events centre, which is about 40 years old.
GLL, the council's events and leisure provider, is trying to reschedule the events and arrange ticketholder refunds, the council said.
'Precautionary step'
"While work is undertaken to assess the site by specialist structural engineers, a decision has been taken to postpone the three remaining events planned to take place within the main auditorium during September," a council spokesperson said.
"We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.
"The decision to temporarily close the events space is a precautionary step and does not impact on the day-to-day running of the main leisure centre.
"The new main Sands Centre building is unaffected, which includes the pools, gym, sports halls, café, bars and restaurant."
The spokesperson added that there was no need for ticketholders to contact the venue and that customers' safety was "paramount".
Concerns over the safety of Raac has led to the full or partial closures of a number of schools across the UK.
