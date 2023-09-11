Ulverston library forced to shut after electrical fault
- Published
A library has been forced to remain closed after a fault with its electrics was discovered, a council said.
Services are being transferred to a yet unannounced location after the issues at the site in King's Road, Ulverston.
Westmorland and Furness Council said it was in touch with its "more vulnerable" customers.
It said the building had since been "thoroughly checked" and made safe, but would remain closed.
The council said the issues had been found during routine statutory checks, taking the building "out of action".
"(An) alternative provision will continue to be in Ulverston and we have been exploring a number of possible locations," it said.
"Discussions are ongoing and we hope to have clearer details soon."
The council added that fees for overdue books had been suspended while the library was closed.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on X, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.