Carlisle man charged with kidnapping and assault
- Published
A man has been charged with kidnapping a child and assault.
Cumbria Police were called to Thomson Street, Carlisle, on Saturday morning after reports a man had been attacked and a child taken from the same house.
The child was not injured and was soon returned to family members, police said, while the man in his 60s who was assaulted was not seriously hurt.
The force said a 38-year-old man from the city had been charged with kidnap and actual bodily harm.
He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear before magistrates on Monday.
