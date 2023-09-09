Carlisle man arrested on suspicion of kidnapping child
A man has been arrested on suspicion of kidnapping a child and assault.
Cumbria Police were called to Thomson Street, Carlisle, at about 09:00 BST after reports a man had been attacked and a child taken from the same house.
The force said a 38-year-old man from the city had been arrested and detained for questioning.
The child was not injured and was quickly returned to family members, police said, while the assaulted man, in his 60s, was not seriously hurt.
Officers said those involved were known to each other and there was no risk to the wider public.
