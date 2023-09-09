Patterdale mountain rescuer injured in fall dies
A mountain rescue volunteer who was badly injured while trying to help wild campers who broke coronavirus lockdown restrictions has died.
Chris Lewis, a member of the Patterdale Mountain Rescue Team (MRT) in the Lake District, fell 500ft (150m), severely damaging his spine.
The campers, from Liverpool and Leicester, were both fined £200.
The MRT praised Mr Lewis' "highly valued" expertise and "significant contribution" to the rescue community.
Mr Lewis, 62, was called out to Red Screes above the Kirkstone Pass near Ambleside in February 2021.
The fall left him with multiple facial fractures and needing a wheelchair and round-the-clock care.
He continued to support mountain rescue teams in the Lakes and, in March, received the Inspiring Eden Award for his bravery and service to the community.
In a statement, the MRT said Mr Lewis had returned home following lengthy hospital treatment after his fall but was admitted to Furness General on 2 September with a chest infection and pneumonia. He died two days later.
The two campers had called for help after one of them began having chest pains.
Some members of the MRT had just reached the pair after midnight when Mr Lewis slipped.
The temperature was little above freezing and it was sleeting, members of the team said at the time.
