Workington killer jailed again for punching woman's helpers
- Published
A convicted killer has been jailed again for attacking two people who tried to help an injured woman he was with.
A judge said Daniel Morton, 42, was a "violent man" who punched two people "performing a public service".
Morton was convicted in 2002 of manslaughter after killing a man in a Whitehaven brawl, Carlisle Crown Court heard.
He was jailed for 17 months for the new offences after admitting two assaults.
The court heard Morton was seen walking with a woman in Workington on 22 February.
She had blood on her face and was asking for the police to be called so a couple invited her into their home.
'Think twice about helping'
Before they had a chance to close the door, Morton put his arms through and repeatedly punched the man and woman, the court heard.
In a statement, the woman said the attack had had a "huge impact" on her mental and physical health.
The man said he had been left feeling "extremely anxious", adding: "This incident has made me think twice about helping someone in the future."
The court heard Morton, of Stanley Street in Workington, was jailed for five years in 2002 for manslaughter after he fatally fractured a man's skull by throwing a large stone at him during a fight on the seafront.
Judge Richard Archer said Morton, who had 38 offences on his record, was a "violent man" and the court was "very worried" about the risk he posed to the public.
He said the couple "were performing a public service" and being kind to the woman, adding: "They saw she needed help. They didn't need to help her. They could have carried on with their life.
"They didn't do so, and you caused them pain and you hurt them."
