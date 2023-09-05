RAAC: Carlisle Sands Centre cancels events over concrete concerns
Part of a Cumbrian leisure venue has closed amid concerns over dangerous concrete.
The events space at Carlisle's Sands Centre has been shut following the government's change in guidance over the use of RAAC (reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete).
Shrek the Musical had been due to be staged at the venue until Sunday.
A recently redeveloped part of the centre, including a pool and gym, is not affected, Cumberland Council said.
However, RAAC is present in the auditorium of the events centre, which is about 40 years old.
Events have been cancelled until further notice with GLL, the council's events and leisure provider, contacting ticket holders.
'Precautionary step'
Council leader Mark Fryer said: "Although the new main Sands Centre building is unaffected, which includes the pools, gym, sports halls, cafe, bars and restaurant, the council has taken the decision to close the stand-alone events centre so that further assessments can be made of the older part of the building.
"The 1980s part of the building did not form part of the recent redevelopment work, operates separately from the redeveloped site and is self-contained.
"The events centre building has been inspected on a regular basis in accordance with government guidelines and was compliant until the recent change in government guidance, in late August."
Mr Fryer said improvements to the older parts of the building, which got under way as part of a second phase of redevelopment, would "now be accelerated".
"The decision to temporarily close the events space is a precautionary step and does not impact on the day-to-day running of the main leisure centre," he added.
Concerns over the safety of RAAC has led to the full or partial closures a number of schools across the UK.
