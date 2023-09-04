Carlisle crash: Ban for 'slurring' driver
A woman who failed to provide a breath test to police after her car was involved in a crash has been banned from driving more than two years.
Marta Pasek left the scene after her car hit a stationary vehicle in Carlisle on 15 July, the city's magistrates heard.
The 48-year-old was found "intoxicated and slurring", prosecutors said.
She admitted failing to provide a breath specimen and was banned from driving for 28 months.
Prosecutor George Shelley said the crash occurred on St Ninians Road and Pasek left the scene.
Police learned the vehicle was registered to an address close by and they found Pasek heading towards that property, still clutching the keys for her vehicle.
"She was intoxicated and slurring her speech," Mr Shelley said.
Pasek, of Holmes Avenue, refused to take a breath test at the scene, and failed to comply with several others when taken into custody.
Defence solicitor Kate Hunter said Pasek had made admissions from the start and had been struggling with her emotional and mental health at the time.
She was a hard-working woman of previous good character, Miss Hunter said.
Magistrates imposed a 12-month community order under which Pasek must complete 15 days of rehabilitation work with the probation service and 80 hours unpaid work.
She accepted the offer of a drink-drive rehabilitation course which, once completed, would reduce the length of her ban by 28 weeks.
