Lake District walker suffers 'nasty' head injury in 100ft fall
- Published
A walker suffered a "nasty" head injury after falling 100ft (30m) in the Lake District, rescuers have said.
The man, who was described as "elderly" by Patterdale Mountain Rescue Team, fell near Sheffield Pike overlooking Ullswater on Sunday.
He was winched aboard a Coastguard helicopter and flown to hospital with rescuers wishing him a "swift recovery".
The rescue began at about midday and took just under four hours.
A spokesman for the Patterdale team said they were notified by Cumbria Police about the fall and a "full call-out" was initiated.
"As the team were making their way to scene on foot, it was established that the elderly male had actually fallen around 100ft from the footpath down the hillside sustaining a nasty head injury," a spokesman said.
The Great North Air Ambulance and Coastguard search and rescue helicopter from Prestwick were both also called, with the latter winching the casualty aboard.
"The team wish the gentleman a swift recovery from his injuries," the Patterdale spokesman said, adding 10 volunteers were involved in the call-out.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, on Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk