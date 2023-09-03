Two arrested after biker killed near Scotland border
- Published
Two people were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a man was killed near the Cumbria and Scotland border.
Emergency services were called after a motorcycle and an Audi A3 crashed at the junction of the A6071 and M6, south of Gretna on Saturday.
It happened at about 15:30 BST and closed the road for several hours.
The motorbike rider, a man in his 60s, from the Carlisle area was pronounced dead at the scene.
Cumbria Police urged anyone with information or dashcam footage to contact the force.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.