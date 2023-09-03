Westmorland and Furness Council to repair Rigmaden bridge
Repairs on a bridge which was closed to all traffic nearly two years ago will be carried out after works were approved.
Pedestrians and drivers have been unable to use the Rigmaden Bridge, near Kirkby Lonsdale, since December 2021.
But Westmorland and Furness Council (W&FC) has been given listed consent to carry out strengthening works.
The council said it intends to restore the bridge but it would remain closed until further notice.
The bridge, which carries the C5080 over the River Lune, had shown signs of "structural distress" due to fatigue and corrosion.
Cumbria County Council, which recently formed the new W&FC, previously said it would cost about £2m for the repairs.
Peter Thornton, cabinet member for highways and assets, said the bridge was a "key part of our highways network" that connects communities nearby.
"Working collaboratively with Yorkshire Dales National Park Authority (YDNPA) has been integral in achieving this.
"We will continue to do so as our team develops a feasible construction plan and funding options to deliver a more resilient bridge.
"Our sincere thanks go out to the local community for their patience and understanding during this prolonged closure."
The YDNPA previously granted permission for the council to carry out the works.
