Maryport: Work on new beach boardwalk set to start
Work on a boardwalk that will link a town's promenade and harbourside for the first time will begin on Monday.
Cumberland Council said the project in Maryport would take about three months to complete.
Part of the beach will be closed and a diversion will be in place along Strand Street.
The council asked the public to decide on the colour of the boardwalk, with people choosing a "sand" colour for the decking.
It will be made of glass-reinforced plastic and will be non-slip with a honeycomb structure, so rainwater and sea-spray will not pool on it.
'Key' regeneration work
The authority said the structure would be built on driven concrete piles, which have been "designed to withstand potential high tides".
Mark Fryer, leader of Cumberland Council, said it would give a "proper link" between Maryport's "historic" harbour and the "very popular" promenade.
"It is only a small development but the boardwalk is a key part of the council's regeneration work in the town," he said.
The council apologised for any inconvenience the works - paid for with government money - may cause.
