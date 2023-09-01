New Balance Flimby factory wind turbine plan rejected
A sports shoe manufacturer's plan to build a wind turbine at its Cumbrian factory has been rejected.
New Balance said the 75m-tall turbine would have provided more than twice the energy use of its Flimby factory.
Planning officers had recommended the scheme be approved but Cumberland Council's planning committee refused.
They said it was too close to nearby residents, many of whom had objected, and the coastal area was "overdeveloped" with wind turbines.
A council planning officer told councillors there were a number of other turbines in the area and the application was considered acceptable.
A spokesman for New Balance's planning agent said the factory had a long association with the local area with more than 300 employees on site, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
He said there were already solar panels at the site but installing more was not feasible and the proposed turbine would have a "limited impact" on the surrounding area.
Councillors heard the turbine would provide a total installed capacity of 1805MW per year while the current annual on-site energy demand was 675.3MW.
A spokesman for residents said a number had raised objections and he felt they had not been investigated by planners. He also claimed letters of support received by the council were not from the local community and there were safety concerns for employees at the factory.
Jimmy Grisdale, councillor for Seaton, said the proposal was too close to homes and the presence of other turbines in the area did not automatically justify another one.
He said it would "affect the local community" and moved that the plan was rejected, gaining the support of Cockermouth South's Andrew Semple who said: "Our job is to protect residents."
Robert Betton, councillor for Botcherby, said there had been no assessment of how the development might affect wildlife, especially bats.
The council planning officer said she was not aware of any recorded bat fatalities in the area, adding: "A working factory is going to be an unusual place for bats to roost."
Seven committee members rejected the application with just one in favour of it.
