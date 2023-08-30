Carlisle: Appeal after woman sexually assaulted on train
- Published
A woman has been sexually assaulted on board a train as it approached Carlisle.
It happened while she was standing in the vestibule as she prepared to get off at the station.
The woman told police she was assaulted by a man who was standing behind her at around 09:45 BST, on Monday 31 July.
Detectives from British Transport Police have released an image of a man they believe may have information which could help their investigation.
Anyone who recognises him should contact police.
