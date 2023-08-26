Walkers spend 24 hours trapped in Scafell Pike gully
Two walkers were trapped in a mountain gully for 24 hours after attempting a perilous route, rescuers said.
Another hiker raised the alarm after spotting the pair in Piers Gill on Scafell Pike in the Lake District.
A 10-hour rescue operation was carried out involving about 30 volunteers, ropes and a helicopter, Wasdale Mountain Rescue Team (MRT) said.
They had suffered injuries from slips and falls and were taken to hospital for assessment.
A MRT spokesman said it appeared from a distance that the pair were unhurt and a Coastguard helicopter from Prestwick in Scotland was sent to winch them out at about 13:00 BST on 20 August.
But the helicopter had to leave due to poor weather and the risk posed to the walkers by the "significant downdraft" of the rotor-blades.
Volunteers from Wasdale and the Duddon and Furness team rigged up ropes to descend to the stricken walkers instead, and found their condition was "more serious" than initially thought.
"The walkers had been stuck in this position for about 24 hours and had suffered injuries from slips and falls," the spokesman said, adding the helicopter was called back for a "swift evacuation" once the pair were pulled out of the gully.
Both were flown to hospital for assessment with the spokesman saying the team wished them a "swift recovery".
Piers Gill is a steep gully where the here have been multiple serious accidents and even deaths, the Wasdale team warned.
