Work to start on Carlisle railway station's revamp
Work to redevelop Carlisle railway station will begin next week, almost four years after the plans were unveiled.
The construction phase of the £27m project will start on 29 August, Cumberland Council said.
It will see improvements to parking, pedestrian access and the station's interior.
Once completed it will coincide with the planned transformation of Devonshire Street and English Street.
Part of Court Square is being pedestrianised in the redevelopment to form the "Northern Gateway".
Public car parking is being located to George Square in a bid to reduce traffic at Court Square.
Improvements will be made to facilities inside the station, which include an upgraded entrance at George Square.
Construction work will impact the use of several roads including Water Street, James Street, Currock Street and Rome Street.
The council said road works would begin on 4 September and were expected to continue until January.
Mark Fryer, the council's leader, said the project had been "several years in the planning" and would "improve both the station and immediate area".
"The station serves over two million passengers annually and is a central hub for travel across the Borderlands region, so this investment will greatly benefit everyone."
The project, which is part of the Borderlands Inclusive Growth Deal, is being partly funded by central government, Cumberland Council and Network Rail.
